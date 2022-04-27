Skip to Content
Published 6:02 pm

SLO County Pet Photo Contest

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Do you have a pet you think everyone should see? Take a picture and submit it to San Luis Obispo County. Winners will see their pet's photo displayed on a wall at the new Animal Services Center. The deadline to enter is May 15 and you can submit up to five photos.

News Channel 12 talked with San Luis Obispo County Services Manager Eric Anderson about what kind of pictures have the best chance of being selected. He also gave us an update on construction of the new animal center that has been years in the making.

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors the News Channel 12 at 4 p.m., News Channel 3-12 at 6:30 and KKFX Fox 11 news at 10 p.m.

