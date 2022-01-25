Rescued dog safely back on land in Santa Barbara after tense moments offshore

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After some tense moments offshore recently, a dog and his ball are safe and dry these days.

Dallas the dog was strolling State Street downtown in Santa Barbara Sunday after a rescue in ocean waters a week ago.

His owner said Dallas went after a stray soccer ball on the beach and when the ball went into the ocean, the dog went after it... and kept going.

Minutes later the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol was given an emergency call to help, because the dog was more than a half a mile out.

A patrol boat and crew got to the dog and safely brought Dallas on board, along with the ball.

The owner says the situation could have been much worse had it not been for the efforts of the Harbor Patrol.