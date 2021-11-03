Santa Barbara Humane Society takes inspiration from local breweries to get puppies adopted

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Humane Society is coming up with a creative way to get some puppies adopted.

They're naming a batch of adorable pups after local breweries.

There's Cruisery, Rincon, M Special, Topa Topa, Hollister and Lama Dog.

They're all two-month old pit-bull-lab mixes. The humane society says they'd be very "Hoppy" to meet you.

If you're interested in adopting one of these puppies, you can email the Humane Society.

For more information on Santa Barbara Humane, click here.