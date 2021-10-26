Santa Barbara Humane Society accepting walk-in adoptions on Saturdays

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara County Animal Services and BUNS will be reopening their doors to walk-in adopters on Saturdays only starting Nov. 6.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services and BUNS will both be open on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses of Santa Barbara Humane will be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for adoptions.

Clinics will remain open by appointment only.

“Switching to adoptions by appointment not only kept our staff and visitors safe during the pandemic, but it also has helped reduce stress in some of our shelter animals,” said Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Operations Officer, Dori Villalon. “But we know adoption appointments don’t work for everyone. So having one day of the week where the public can come in, look around, and hopefully adopt an animal, is really a win-win situation.”

In order to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, Santa Barbara Humane said it will limit the number of potential adopters inside a building at one time. Face masks will also be required at all times.

Those interested can still make an appointment to adopt an animal with all three organizations throughout the rest of the week.

Generations of donor support have made it possible for Santa Barbara Humane to continue to serve the community throughout the pandemic through open-admission intakes, open adoptions, veterinary care and humane behavior training.

To see which animals are currently available for adoption, you can visit Santa Barbara Humane’s website at sbhumane.org/adopt.