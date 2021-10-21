Skip to Content
CHP officers help rescue injured barn owl near Refugio State Beach

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers for the Santa Barbara area were dispatched to an owl rescue on Thursday.

Crews received calls about an injured owl found on Refugio Road north of Highway 101.

A concerned Santa Barbara resident named Missy Franks was able to catch the barn owl, which CHP officers affectionately named Owlbert.

CHP Officer Clelland arrived at the scene and secured the owl in a sheet before it was transported by Officer Gutierrez to the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

(Photos: California Highway Patrol)

CHP said the wildlife care network team is attempting to save the owl's life and rehab him back to health.

They believe the owl was stuck on Refugio Road for one or two days.

