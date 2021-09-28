Free pet vaccinations offered in San Luis Obispo County

Animals

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Free pet vaccinations will be offered at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County this fall.

The shelter is partnering with "Petco Love" to help distribute a million pet vaccines.

Woods plans to vaccinate 500 pets at its two shelters, which are just outside San Luis Obispo and in Atascadero.

The vaccines include parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, which are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases that are preventable with vaccination, Woods Humane Society said. The two organizations said about 30% of of pet owners do not get their animals to the vet for annual preventative care.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these life-saving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

The vaccinations will run through November.

For more information about spay/neuter clinic services, call 805-464-5034 or visit spayslocounty.org.