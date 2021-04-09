Skip to Content
Animals
By
Published 11:07 pm

Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue choking dog

santa barbara county fire rescues choking dog 1
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
santa barbara county fire rescues choking dog 2
Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SOLVANG, Calif. - Santa Barbara County fire medics saved a dog's life Friday evening.

Medic Engine 30 responded to a home in Solvang after receiving a call from a resident who said their dog was choking on a piece of meat.

When crews arrived, they found an 8-year-old pitbull that had a chunk of food completely obstructing its airway.

Fortunately, paramedics were able to safely remove the meat. They then helped the dog recover from this traumatic experience by administering oxygen through a special canine oxygen mask.

Lifestyle / Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content