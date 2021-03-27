Abandoned dogs on their way to Montana after being rescued in Bakersfield

Animals

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Two dogs are still seeking a warm home after being found abandoned on a mattress in Bakersfield. Now, they're taking their search to Montana.

Pitbull-mixes Oreo and Graham were rescued earlier this month by some caring Bakersfield community members who found them without food or water on the side of a road.

Due to overpopulation at Kern County shelters, the two pups were transported to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society for love and housing. Staff with C.A.R.E.4Paws helped fix, vaccinate and microchip the dogs to get them ready for their future family.

C.A.R.E.4Paws said if the dogs were not able to find a forever home in Santa Barbara County, they would be flown out to Montana to join the Montana Pittie Project, a rescue focused on helping abused and neglected bully breeds.

The end of March finally came and Oreo and Graham were loaded into two small planes flown by volunteer pilots with the nonprofit Pilots N Paws.





"These are two of the most loving & sweet dogs anyone could ever meet. Everyone involved in their rescue couldn't be happier they are getting their second chance at a new life," C.A.R.E.4Paws said in a farewell post on Instagram.

These big bundles of joy really show us that it takes a village to rescue and care for each dog in need.

We wish them the best on their journey into their new lives!