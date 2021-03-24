Sea Lion sightings on shore could be a rest break or sickness

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There are many reasons sea lions come out of the water to the shoreline on the Central Coast. They have their favorite places, usually without a lot of people around.

That's why one on the sand just to the east of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara Tuesday morning about 8:30 a.m. drew some concerns.

It appeared healthy and even barked when a man and his dog closed in for a picture.

A few minutes later it sprawled out for a nap.

There was no sign of an illness at the time.

While it all may look perfectly natural, there may be a secondary factor and in the past, for example, a bite mark is under the belly and not immediately detected.

If you have a concern when you see a marine mammal in what might be an unusual place, you can contact the Channel Islands Marine and Mammal Institute.

A team of experts and volunteers is set to response from Ventura to Gaviota and if the call is from out of this area they can make a referral.