Santa Barbara Zoo gorilla enjoys 17th birthday

Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thursday was a big day for one of the gorillas at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Male gorilla Bangori turned 17 and to celebrate, his keepers threw him a small birthday party.

The party included a large banner that Bangori admired before tearing it down and taking a long nap.

Bangori also lives with his brother Nzinga who is six years older than him.

Both were born at a zoo in Texas before being moved to Santa Barbara.

Our team wishes Bangori a happy 17th birthday!

For more information or to visit the zoo, go to their website www.sbzoo.org.

