Fees waived for most animal adoptions at Santa Barbara County animal shelters for “Black Friday”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County animal shelters are joining forces to find permanent homes for many of their animals.

Starting Friday, adoption fees will be waived for all animals six months and older that have a certain feature: the color black. Any animal that has the slightest bit of black (as little as a single freckle, nail, or pupil) can be adopted for free.

Organizations that are participating in the event include:

Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP)

805-683-3368; www.asapcats.org

805-683-0521; www.bunssb.org

805-934-6119 ext. 7 in Santa Maria

805-681-5285 in Santa Barbara; www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal

805-964-4777; www.sbhumane.org

“We’re working together to get as many animals out of our community’s shelters and into forever homes as soon as possible this holiday season,” says Santa Barbara County Animal Services Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Maltun. “We know many families are home and not traveling this year, so now is a wonderful time to bring home a new furry family member.”

The adoption event begins Friday and ends Monday.

All of the participating organizations require appointments, so interested adopters should view adoptable animals online and confirm with each organization ahead of time. Santa Barbara County Animal Services is only taking appointments on Saturday and Monday.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have received health exams.

