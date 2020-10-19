SB Wildlife Care Network’s on-site hospital plans in focus amid surge of injured animals

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Animals are apparently not exempt from an atypical and difficult 2020.

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network brings in, on average, about 4,000 injured animals to its care facility near Goleta each year. This year, the Care Network has already surpassed that number with more than two full months left in the year.

Most of the treatment spaces at the care center, however, are sheds and trailers. The staff is hoping to change that as it plans to build a modern hospital facility on-site that would significantly increase capacity and flexibility for treating animals.

Claire Garvais, the Care Network's Communications Director, says the hope is for construction to begin late this year and that the staff has raised more than half of a $6 million goal through donor contributions.

