San Luis Obispo firefighters rescue baby raccoon from fireplace

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a public assistance call on Monday regarding a possible cat stuck inside a fireplace.

After arriving, fire crews investigated and determined that the "cat" was actually a baby raccoon who had become caught somewhere within the fireplace.

Forunately, firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the raccoon.

The young kit was then released back into the wild under the guidance of SLO County Animal Services.

The owners of the home were advised to contact Pacific Wildlife Care if the baby raccoon decides to return or appears to be ill in the near future.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

