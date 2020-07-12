Horse rescued after falling into water trough near Goleta

Animals

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a horse in distress on a property in an unincorporated area of Goleta Sunday morning.

The call came in around 6:50 a.m. from the 4800 block of Vieja Drive.

The first arriving engine on scene located a fully-grown horse that had fallen at some point during the night into a water trough and was unable to get out.

The engine company waited for another County Fire truck crew to respond. With the combined manpower, firefighters were able to move the trough and safely get the horse out.

The Animal Control Equine Response Team along with a large animal veterinarian responded to the scene to evaluate the horse. It is unclear whether the horse sustained any injuries or medical issues in connection with the fall.