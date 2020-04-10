Santa Barbara Humane Society urges families to make a COVID-19 plan to protect their pets

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As COVID-19 continues to spread within our community, the Santa Barbara Human Society wanted to remind residents to create a protection plan for their families and their pets.

The humane society says that, because our pets are part of our families, someone reliable must be identified to care for them in the event that you need to be hospitalized or must care for a sick friend, family member or parent.

In addition to finding pet care, the teams at the Santa Barbara Humane Society and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society recommend that owners follow a few recommendations to ensure that their pets are not impacted by the unnecessary stress of having to be placed temporarily in a shelter. This will ensure that shelters will have the space to provide essential care for homeless and at-risk dogs and cats.

The following 9 steps are recommended to create a pet protection plan:

Identify someone who can care for your pet if you become ill. Keep two weeks of supplies such as carrier/leashes, food, medication, bowls and bedding on hand. Document important items like your Veterinarian's contact information and last vaccines. Document feeding and medication schedule and any special needs to help your pet feel at home. Go to: www.petmicrochiplookup.org or call your veterinarian to ensure your pet's microchip is up to date. Order an updated metal tag. Just type "pet tags" into your favorite search engine to have one delivered to you. Send something from home with your scent to help your pet feel at home. Identify three people who can update your pet's caregiver while you are away. No family local? Use Gov. Newsom's Nextdoor partnership, Neighbor-Neighbor to find people willing to help.

For more information about both campus locations and operations during COVID-19, visit www.sbhumanesociety.org or www.smvhs.org.