Federal grants for DNA testing and Ventura Harbor dredging passed in latest appropriations bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYT) – A $700,000 grant to expand cold case investigations by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and an almost $6 million in grants for dredging at the Ventura Harbor were approved in the Fiscal Year 2026 government spending bill signed into law on Jan. 23, 2026.

The Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act of 2026, is three of the 12 regular appropriations bills before Congress and funds several federal departments and agencies including the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The national funding package includes grants for Ventura County including a $700,000 grant for the Sheriff's Office Unidentified and Missing Persons Forensic Genetic Genealogy Testing Initiative to investigate the backlog of currently unidentified human remains.

In October of last year, family members of Maria Belmontes Blancas learned her fate after decades of mystery thanks to DNA testing. The investigation into her 1981 murder remains open.

"We’ve already seen very positive results from this initiative," explained Representative Salud Carbajal who voted for the funding package. "In just one quarter in 2024, the Sheriff’s Department and Medical Examiner’s Office used this genetic testing initiative to successfully identify and reunite four Central Coast families with the remains of their loved ones. These reunifications are only the beginning, and it’s critical we deliver the resources needed to bring closure to every family still waiting for answers."

Federal grants totaling $5,980,000 were also dedicated in the appropriations bill to annual dredging in the Ventura Harbor.

"It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the annual dredging project for the economic strength of Ventura County," shared Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal who pushing for the projects through formal requests to the House Appropriations Committee in Spring of last year. "The project not only ensures successful maritime navigation but is foundational to maintaining the vitality of commercial fishing, local tourism, recreational boating, and waterfront businesses."