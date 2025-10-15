Sheriff’s detectives turn to the public to locate missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (KEYT) – Sheriff's detectives are turning to the public for help locating missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard.

On Oct. 14, a school administrator reported that Melodee had been missing from school for some time and when deputies arrived at Melodee's mother's home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in Vandenberg Village, the 9-year-old was not there and, "no clear explanation was provided for her whereabouts" stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Detectives have not been able to verify any recent sighting of Melodee and the last verified contact with her was almost a year ago and the most recent photograph, the one used for this article, is about two years old detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with her in the last year is asked to contact Sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150.

You can share information about Melodee while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting here.