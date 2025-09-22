Children’s Library Transforms Reading for 39,000 Santa Barbara Kids in 10 Years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Story time is packed at the Santa Barbara Children’s Library,

Since opening in 2015, the library has grown from serving 3,700 children a year to nearly 40,000.

“The obstacle course earlier we got to check out some books. can you say hi yeah we got to socialize with some other kids," said patron Jack Strelich of the Santa Barbara CHildren's Library.

The 6,000-square-foot space offers story times, stem activities, bilingual programs, and tutoring to help families thrive.

“We’re excited ... we’re coming off a very successful summer reading program, our biggest and busiest in the last five years," said director Brandon Beaudette of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Parents believe the programs have helped their children develop new skills and a love of learning.

“It’s so nice because ... from my two year-old to my newly 10-year-old they have different things that they can do so my two year-old loves playing with the play kitchen right now," said patron Ebby Dark of the Santa Barbara Children's Library.

For many, the library has become a second home, where kids can read, play, and grow in a safe environment.

"I grew up here in Santa Barbara so iIhave very fun memories of coming here," said Strelich.

Directors of the library hope children will continue to explore curiosity and discover a love of reading.

"I hope this becomes a familiar place where kids can open a book in a comfortable atmosphere," said Beaudette.

A decade in, the real celebration isn’t just the anniversary.

It’s the impact on generations of young readers.