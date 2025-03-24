New Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach increases services in Buellton



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Six months ago, the old Buellton Library has been transformed into the new Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach.

"Better than we ever expected … we opened up our dining room on December 5th … and we called it Kicking it up on route 246," said CEO Pam Gnekow of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach.

Located off Highway 246, near the Sheriff's substation, the community has been using the center for meetings, meals, senior activities, and private services including domestic violence assistance.

"This is from one of our ladies of domestic violence and you can see this is when she’s hurt looking down," said Gnekow.

The center is not just for seniors.

“But people working in the community getting together they’re coming in and it’s just really good social interaction," said Gnekow.

"When we opened the doors we really weren’t sure what it was going to be and it has really evolved over time … now the community has really started to learn about the space and be able to engage with it," said mayor David Silva of Buellton.

The outreach program team hopes more people in the Santa Ynez Valley in need will explore their resources and activities throughout the year.

"My husband and I come here all the time it’s a great chance to sit down meet your community members," said Silva.

One of the most popular services at the center is the daily lunches where neighbors can get to know one another.

"My hope is that we can grow and grow and be a place of service for the people and the valley," said Gnekow.