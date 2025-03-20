Skip to Content
Reporter Patricia Martellotti visits students at Hope Elementary School News Club in Santa Barbara

today at 6:20 pm
Published 6:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Students at a Santa Barbara elementary school got a visit from a news reporter.

NewsChannel reporter Patricia Martellotti was welcomed into the News Club at Hope Elementary School. 

She shared tips on what it’s like to be a reporter for the local news. 

Students also showed off their own newscast involving reporting, editing and anchoring.

"My favorite part about news is going around and interviewing people for our monthly videos," said student Mason Barker of Hope Elementary School.

"I just like hanging out with all these people were kind of like the cool kids around Hope School … like the nerdy but cool kids and have fun," said student Ella Hurst of Hope Elementary School.

In just three years, the News Club has grown into a fully student-run production led by sixth graders.

