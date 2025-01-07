Unhoused woman rebuilding her life at Sanctuary Centers Health Clinic in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An unhoused woman is rebuilding her life thanks to a new health service in Santa Barbara.

Sanctuary Centers Integrated Health Clinic is now offering psychiatry in addition to therapy and primary medical care.

Located in downtown Santa Barbara, the IHC provides a comprehensive approach to health care by offering primary medical care, therapy, psychiatry, and coordination of services all in one place.

With a mental health crisis affecting so many in our region, directors at the center say the need for accessible behavioral health care has never been more urgent.

Previously, wait times to see a psychiatrist in Santa Barbara have exceed several months.

At Sanctuary Centers’ Integrated Health Clinic, health specialists are on a mission to reduce those barriers.

So far, the center has been able to get people psychiatric appointments in about a week, ensuring that they receive timely and effective care.

Sanctuary Centers Client, DJ Matchett, is unhoused and living out of her vehicle.

She is an artist who was formerly housed.

A lack of housing compounded behavioral health issues, but she now sees clinical staff at the IHC for therapy and health care.