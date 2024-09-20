Isbell Middle School on lockdown as law enforcement are in a standoff at Harvard Motel

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Isbell Middle School is on lockdown in connection to a law enforcement response to an armed person at a the Harvard Motel across Harvard Boulevard from the school.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a helicopter and a SWAT team are assisting with the Harvard Motel response.

The Santa Paula Unified School District note that all students are safe and parents are asked not to attempt to come to campus. An alternate pickup system will be implemented if the standoff continues until regular pickup time.

Parents are asked to wait for instructions from the district regarding that alternate pickup schedule shared the Santa Paula Unified School District.