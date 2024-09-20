Skip to Content
Ventura County

Isbell Middle School on lockdown as law enforcement are in a standoff at Harvard Motel

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:00 am
Published 11:10 am

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Isbell Middle School is on lockdown in connection to a law enforcement response to an armed person at a the Harvard Motel across Harvard Boulevard from the school.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a helicopter and a SWAT team are assisting with the Harvard Motel response.

The Santa Paula Unified School District note that all students are safe and parents are asked not to attempt to come to campus. An alternate pickup system will be implemented if the standoff continues until regular pickup time.

Parents are asked to wait for instructions from the district regarding that alternate pickup schedule shared the Santa Paula Unified School District.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
armed standoff
Isbell Middle School
KEYT
santa paula
school lockdown
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content