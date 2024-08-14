Unsheltered women receive services from City Net’s new van in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - City Net is bringing new services to unsheltered women thanks to a new mobile van.

The Mobile Safe Space is a specially equipped van allowing the agency to bring safe, reliable services and supplies to unsheltered women wherever they are.

It includes a bathroom with a handheld shower, a computer available to clients, and storage space for essential supplies including food, clothing, personal care items, and child-care products.

The van also has a private space where women can meet with case managers who will assist in addressing long-term needs for healthcare, employment, government assistance, and housing.

City Net leaders say women account for 37 percent of the homeless population in south Santa Barbara County.

However, they believe some women are reluctant to make use of shelters and navigation centers, especially if they fear human trafficking, stalking, sexual assault, and physical violence.

They're hoping this new van will help women in need throughout the community.

The Mobile Safe Space van was purchased thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara.