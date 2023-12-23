3850 kids at the United Boys & Girls Club get an early Christmas present with free summer camp

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Christmas has come early for the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

Every child in the clubs from Lompoc to Carpinteria will receive a free week of summer camp next year. Philanthropist Virgil Elings is making a donation of $385, 000 to pay the fees for those kids.

He says as a child he remembers going to a similar camp an all the joy he had with the activities. Our local camps also include educational time too, to keep the kids fresh for their return to school.

Elings said, "one thing, when you give away gifts to people you can't understand everything you just try to give it to people who are doing good things. And I think the Girls and Boys club are doing good things."

United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County CEO Michael Baker said, "they will be able to go to a place Monday through Friday eight in the morning to six o'clock at night and if it wasn't for that gift, that's money out of the parents pockets," he said, "That's money that could go for better use for other things to help the family."

The United Boys & GIrls Club currently has 3850 kids taking part in the activities.The clubs helps the kids reach their full potential in life on many levels. The camps begin at each club right after the school years ends in June.