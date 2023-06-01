Skip to Content
Elks Rodeo set to begin, celebrating 80 years of Santa Maria tradition and heritage

80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo
80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo set to begin on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade begins today, continuing its rich legacy as Santa Maria's longtime showcase event.

This year's rodeo is celebrating its 80th anniversary, marking a significant milestone for an event that first started with humble beginnings in 1944.

What first began as "Elks Recreational Foundation Benefit Wild West Show and Racing Meet," would later grow into an event that has come to define and honor Santa Maria's ranching heritage.

Now entering its eighth decade, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo has transformed into one of the nation's premiere rodeos, attracting some of the best performers in the nation.

Starting tonight at 7 p.m. with its first performance, and continuing through Sunday, the Elks Event Center is expected to fill each day with thousands of spectators, who have turned this event into the hottest ticket in town.

As of Thursday morning, tickets are in high demand, and are in extremely limited quantities, especially for the Friday and Saturday night performances.

For more information about the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, or for ticket information, visit www.elksrec.com.

