Lotusland storm damage exceeding $150,000 in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - The recent rainstorms have lead to severe damage at a world renowned botanical garden in Montecito.

Managers at Lotusland said the storms have caused thousands of dollars in damages across the garden.

Everything from the storage shed to tree and debris removal, the garden currently has more than $150,000 in storm related damages.

Since January, the botanical garden has lost more than ten large oaks, eucalyptus, palms, ferns and cacti across its 37 acres.

The intense soil saturation from the rainstorms is taking a major toll.

This week, the storm has damaged at least 10 trees and 7 plants.

The storm sustained damage to its nursery, storage sheds and the pink perimeter wall.

The historic gate and nursery have also been damaged.

The garden's horticultural team and arborists are working tirelessly to clear the fallen trees and debris in order to remain open for visitors.

Due to these unexpected expenses, Lotusland is hoping for community support.

Executive director Rebecca Anderson of Lotusland hopes locals will consider sustaining Lotusland with a gift to assist with these unforeseen labor, clean-up and repairs.

For more information on how you can help go to https://lotusland.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=93de05db54d2e1b2bc3b8733b&id=d1ec63b437&e=88464779eb.

For additional questions or to financially support Lotusland in other ways, contact Patricia Sadeghian, Director of Development, at 805-324-8426 or email psadeghian@lotusland.org.