today at 2:38 pm
Screaming fans showed their local support for UC Santa Barbara basketball in a nationally broadcast playoff game

UC Santa Barbara fans gathered in Isla Vista for the men's basketball playoff game.
John Palminteri
ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A screaming turnout of fans in Isla Vista and Goleta supported UC Santa Barbara in their NCAA college basketball playoff game Friday morning.

It was a loss to Baylor University but there were many exciting moments to this game.

UC Santa Barbara ends the season with a record 27 wins and the Big West championship.

Woodstocks Pizza in Isla Vista was packed inside and out. The student fan base this year was strong in the Thunderdome with the team winning nearly all of their home games.

The effort in the NCAA college basketball tournament was impressive and the Gauchos were leading in the first half. That sent the fans in a frenzy.

There was also a gathering nearby at the Hollister Brewing company with more fans and multiple screens showing the game.

Ultimately Baylor prevailed 74-56, and it was a season ender for UC Santa Barbara in the first round action played in Denver.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

