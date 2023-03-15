Direct Relief: Crews ship emergency supplies to flooded communities from Los Angeles to Salinas

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Communities across the state of California are struggling in the aftermath of Tuesday's heavy rainstorm.

Healthcare Centers along with several organizations are seeking support from Direct Relief in Santa Barbara.

Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) requested 1,000 hygiene kits as a result of the rainstorm.

The organization's CNO stated, “We are currently in a major flooding event which is expected to peak this weekend. A large number of families have been moved into shelters and will greatly increase after this weekend's flood expansion. The families who have received the kits so far are very grateful.

Many of their homes have been destroyed, and they have been left with very little. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps our community.”

Supplies will be going out of Santa Barbara to Salinas on Wednesday.

Direct Relief is also working with those who experienced flooding in Pajaro Valley.

The organization is also shipping supplies to communities from Los Angeles all the way up to Santa Cruz this week.

