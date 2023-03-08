Habitat for Humanity repairing rooftops for low-income families ahead of weekend storm in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Habitat for Humanity of Santa Barbara is sending volunteers to help repair dozens of low-income homes ahead of this weekend's projected rainstorm.

Crews are also making security upgrades to some of the homes throughout Santa Barbara.

Habitat’s home repair program runs year-round.

The organization assists low-income homeowners with repairs at no cost to them.

Directors of the organization said repairing low-income housing helps preserve "the limited affordable housing we have in Santa Barbara."