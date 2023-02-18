Skip to Content
today at 6:48 pm
Published 6:45 pm

Storm impacted Santa Barbara Yacht Club closer to reopening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Impacted by January storms, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club is expected to reopen next week.


The club had damage to its electrical systems, heating and air conditioning and pilings when a sand berm was taken out by aggressive winter waves.


The impact came from a combination of  the January King Tides and a multi-day storm surge.


Work has been taking place to fix the main structure along with the parking lot and boat storage yard.


Inspections are set for the first part of the week.

Yacht Club Commodore David Sadecki is expected to welcome back members and get set for the opening of the 2023 season.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12.

