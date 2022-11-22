Nonprofit organization in Solvang distributing 225 turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

SOLVANG, Calif. - A local nonprofit organization In Solvang is working with other partners and volunteers in the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving.

The Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People spent weeks preparing about 10,000 pounds of donated food items for families income-qualified for assistance ahead of Thanksgiving.

Volunteers will be packing food including 225 turkeys for the Thanksgiving Food Distribution at the Santa Ynez Mission on Tuesday.

Food programming director Justin Wilkins of PHP says it's an annual struggle to meet the growing needs of the community.

Distribution begins at 12:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

The food distribution is hosted by People Helping People, a nonprofit dedicated to helping men, women and children in the Santa Ynez Valley.