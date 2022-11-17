Nipomo Christmas tree farm opens for the season, celebrating its 60th year in business

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Holloway's Christmas Tree Farm opens for the holiday season on Thursday, kicking off a special year for the long-running family-owned business.

This marks the 60th year the Nipomo farm has been open to the public selling its choose and cut Monterey Pine Christmas trees.

Holloway's is the largest choose and cut Christmas tree farm in California.

In addition to the Monterey Pines that are grown on the property, the farm also sells pre-cut trees that are imported from other parts of the United States.

Open since 1962, the farm has become a place where families from all across the Central Coast and beyond have been coming to as part of their holiday tradition for decades.

The well-known farm is located right along Highway 101, just south of the Tefft Street northbound off-ramp in Nipomo and is seen daily by thousands of drivers along the freeway.