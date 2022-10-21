Skip to Content
October 20, 2022 5:04 pm
City of Santa Barbara invites families for upcoming Trunk or Treat Oct. 28

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara is getting ready for its upcoming Halloween festivities this year.

In just a few days, kids in Santa Barbara will get a chance to enjoy the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation's annual Trunk or Treat event.

Other agencies sharing in the excitement including SBPAL and the Santa Barbara Youth Council.

Families can wear their costumes, collect candy, and vote for the best decorated trunk.

This year's Trunk or Treat is set for Friday, Oct. 28., from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Spencer Adams Parking Lot in Santa Barbara.

For more information, go to: SBPAL.org/Trunk-Or-Treat.

Patricia Martellotti

