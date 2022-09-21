Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People expands services in Solvang

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - A local nonprofit and human services agency is expanding its service to the community in Solvang.

Director of development and communications Erica Flores of the Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People said the organization started with a food distribution program in 1992.

She said that program has grown to 18 programs and wrap around services.

Some of those services include homelessness prevention, youth programs, teen mentoring, a network of Family Resource centers, and more.

This year, Flores said the organization opened three new services at the Solvang offices.

Those services are the mental wellness suite, an outdoor food pantry, and an indoor emergency services pantry.

Flores said the mental wellness suite offers 1,300 free therapy and counseling sessions a year.

She said the outdoor food pantry was inspired by local roadside farm stands, and the indoor emergency services pantry provides commercial grade refrigerators and freezers.