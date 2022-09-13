Foodbank of Santa Barbara County opens new facility in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is launching of a four-month public campaign.

The new campaign is to support its new facility in Goleta, titled the "Sharehouse."

The organization said it aims to raise $6 million by Dec. 31 to ensure all county residents have access to the healthy food they need.

The "Sharehouse," located at 80 Coromar Drive, will serve as a comprehensive center where the community can "share food, education and hope," according to organizers.

Foodbank will open the Sharehouse doors to the community at the Sharehouse Festival on Sept. 17, featuring remarks from Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin and Congressmember Salud Carbajal.

"The finished Sharehouse will enable the Foodbank to meet community need with a fully functioning warehouse and food storage facility, Nutrition Promotion Center, volunteer space and administrative offices," according to the organization.

For more information and ways to donate, visit foodbanksbc.org/building-readiness.