Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
Published 10:36 am

ShelterBox USA heads to Pakistan to help thousands amid massive flood

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The ShelterBox USA team went to Pakistan to help thousands suffering from massive floods.

The organization is working to get emergency shelter aid to the many who have left with nowhere to live by the floods.

First aid items are arriving throughout the next couple of weeks.

Some of the supplies being sent include: tents, water filters and carriers.

They're also providing mosquito nets, and solar lights.

So far, ShelterBox says about 1 million houses have been damaged or destroyed.

And more than 1,300 have died so far.

Children are particularly vulnerable.

Their aid is arriving from a storage facility in Dubai.

ShelterBox has responded to at least 75 flood disasters, including in 2010 in Pakistan.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content