ShelterBox USA heads to Pakistan to help thousands amid massive flood

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The ShelterBox USA team went to Pakistan to help thousands suffering from massive floods.

The organization is working to get emergency shelter aid to the many who have left with nowhere to live by the floods.

First aid items are arriving throughout the next couple of weeks.

Some of the supplies being sent include: tents, water filters and carriers.

They're also providing mosquito nets, and solar lights.

So far, ShelterBox says about 1 million houses have been damaged or destroyed.

And more than 1,300 have died so far.

Children are particularly vulnerable.

Their aid is arriving from a storage facility in Dubai.

ShelterBox has responded to at least 75 flood disasters, including in 2010 in Pakistan.