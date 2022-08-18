Skip to Content
today at 11:43 am
Published 11:41 am

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County boosts efforts to help farm workers struggling during record breaking inflation

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - On a hot sunny day farm worker Pedro Sierra walks through a field of daisies in Carpenteria.

The last few months of record breaking inflation have hit Sierra and other farm workers extremely hard.

Most of the farm workers at the flower farm are trying to support several children in their household.

80 percent of farm workers in Carpenteria are women raising children struggle to make ends meet.

So the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is stepping up its efforts to help these parents feed their families crucial to those who need it now more than ever.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

