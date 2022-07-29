Muggy conditions will make outdoor events feel extra warm this weekend

It will be a pleasant weekend on the coast in the 70s, but a bit hot inland in the 80s to 90s. Between Friday and Sunday, there will be little noticeable change in temperature. Conditions will feel a bit muggy with monsoon activity to the east.

For the 10th Annual Central Coast Giant Scale Fly-in at the Elk's Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria, bring your sunglasses! The marine layer will be patchy in the morning, and some mid-level clouds will filter in through the day. Temperatures may feel warmer than the forecast low 70s because of high relative humidity. Perfect weather for a classic Santa Maria tri-tip! Overnight campers can expect temperatures in the upper 50s. You can find more info at the Tri-Valley RC Modelers website.

It's also the last weekend of the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Pull out your shorts and tank tops - temperatures will be in the low 90s in the afternoon. By dinnertime, temperatures will still be warm in the 80s. Again, expect muggy conditions with some mid-level debris clouds drifting through. Everything about the schedule can be found at the fair website.