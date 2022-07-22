Expecting a milder weekend for pleasant outdoor event weather!

Temperatures are gradually cooling off, eventually bringing much needed relief to interior areas. This is good news for Mid-State Fair goers in Paso Robles at the Event Center over the weekend! However, Friday will still be quite hot in the low 100s at the high. Heat will still linger into the evening, so you likely won't even need a sweater for evening concerts.

Make sure to stay hydrated while walking around the fair during the day. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Sunshine will be plentiful despite the cooldown, so don't forget your sunscreen and hat. You can find all your fair info at the fair website.

The cooldown will have quicker momentum on the coast, and you may actually need to wear layers. Lompoc Parks and Rec is hosting an evening movie in the older section of Ryon Park. A showing of Clifford the Big Red Dog will start at dusk around 8:00 pm.

Along with a blanket to sit on, bring a blanket to bundle up in because temperatures will move from the low 60s to the mid 50s as the evening progresses. This is the last movie in the park for summertime and it's free for all! For more info, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.