Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is urging people to help families in need in Lompoc.

For the first time since 2019, the foodbank is hosting the 17th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event.

The organization says this is biggest fundraiser it offers for low income families and others in need throughout the city of Lompoc.

The event pairs handcrafted bowls with gourmet soups bringing the community together.

The focus is to raise funds for those facing hunger in Lompoc.

Guests take their unique, personally-selected bowl home with them as a reminder that there are people facing empty bowls in our community every day.

Right now, the foodbank says some 40 percent of families in Lompoc are experiencing hunger.

Empty Bowls demonstrates the value in nourishing one another, especially the most vulnerable among us, with a simple meal of soup from a handmade bowl.

Each guest takes a locally handcrafted bowl home as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to provide healthy food for the those facing hunger in our community.

GET TICKETS HERE.

Lompoc Empty Bowls is happening on Wednesday, July 27th 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, California.