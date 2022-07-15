Escape the heat at coastal events this weekend!

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The weather going towards the weekend will be very summer-like, even several degrees above average in the interior where we expect the triple digits! Heat advisories may be called for Saturday. If you're looking to escape the heat, the coast is a good plan.

The California Wine Festival will be right by the beach at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara Friday and Saturday. A light breeze will keep temperatures bearable Friday night, sticking to the upper 70s. Saturday afternoon will be even warmer, tacking on a couple extra degrees. Without the marine layer on the South Coast, prepare to pack your sunscreen and wide-brim hat. More information for tickets is listed here.

On the Central Coast, temperatures will likewise be very pleasant, and really picture perfect for the Santa Barbara County Fair, held at the Santa Maria Fairpark. You can expect peak heat in the mid 70s each day between noon and 5:00 pm. The evening will be a little cooler in the 60s, so bring your light sweater. The marine layer won't move back in until the late overnight hours. More info at the Fairpark website.