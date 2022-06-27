

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Officers at the Santa Barbara City Police Department are already on the lookout for everyone’s safety ahead of the Fourth of July.

“Fireworks pose a serious safety risk to our community. Safety to our buildings to wildlife … also as well to people," said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department:

Ragsdale said fireworks are illegal In the city of Santa Barbara, although it hasn't stopped people from lighting fireworks in years past.

Illegal fireworks complaints tend to increase every year right before the Fourth of July.

Ragsdale warns, even the smallest spark can set off a catastrophic fire.

“That causes millions of dollars in damage potentially … hundreds upon thousands of hours of resources from our fire department from our police department from other first responder agencies," said Ragsdale.

Both the police and fire departments are encouraging people to celebrate the Fourth of July at the waterfront.

“We want to make sure that everybody practices safely celebrate safely … and the only safe way to do it is to attend the professional show. Which we had at 9 PM at Stearns Wharf by the beach. There’s going to be music, it’s gonna be great events throughout The day," said public outreach coordinator Liliana Encinas of the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department.

If you are planning to visit the waterfront during Fourth of July organizers say plan ahead as they’re projecting a big turnout.

“I would recommend carpooling coming down early … it gets very crowded and then after the show it takes a long time so just be patient and enjoy the show," said spokesman Chris Bell of the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.

Whatever your plans may be, police are warning people no* to use fireworks in Santa Barbara.

“It is not worth it. Go down to the waterfront… go down to Cabrillo Boulevard enjoy the professional fireworks that are wonderful to see. put on by professionals in a safe manner," said Ragsdale.

The waterfront celebration begins on July 4th at 2:00 p.m.

The fireworks show starts at 9:00 p.m.

If you’re not able to make it in person, you can live stream the show on our mobile app.