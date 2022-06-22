Inaugural Santa Ynez Valley Pride celebration kicks off with Drag Show

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - The inaugural Santa Ynez Valley Pride celebration kicks off Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in Solvang.

The celebration will begin at Dana V. Wines' tasting room and outdoor patio in Solvang.

It will will include a DJ, drag queens and cabaret by local resident Billy Hurbaugh.

The Pride celebration will feature a host of community wide events.

The celebration is organized by SYV Pride, a nonprofit launched in 2021 by Executive Director/CEO Golzar Meamar, owner of All Purpose Flower Fine Catering & Events in Solvang.

Meamar's aim is to provide a safe, supportive and empowering home for the local LGBTQIA+ community in the Santa Ynez Valley.

On Saturday, June 25, the SYV Pride parade will roll through downtown Solvang at 11 a.m.

There will be floats, a Pride march, music and more, ending with Pride Fest at Solvang Park from noon to 5 p.m.

Special guests and speakers will also take the stage.

The following day on Sunday, June 26, an all-ages Drag Brunch will take place at Solvang’s newest eatery and entertainment venue, Corque Crafthouse & Kitchen, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say they are excited about this event, as this is the first time that Pride has been celebrated here in Solvang.

They say a large LGBTQ+ community has never been recognized or celebrated.

The city of Solvang gave the organization a proclamation where the month of June is officially to be Pride Month.