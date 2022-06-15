Santa Barbara Natural History Museum kicks of Rare Earth Exhibit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Natural History Museum just kicked off its Rare Earth Exhibit this week.

Visitors will get a chance to experience an astonishing collection of minerals.

Directors at the museum believe the exhibit will inspire visitors to question our cultural assumptions about nature’s value.

The exhibit will also reveal how natural wonders are formed, uncover the science behind their beauty, and discover how and where they’re found, including in your very own body.

You can also learn untold stories of the mining history of the American West and treasures from across the Pacific.

This special summer exhibit presents rarely-seen specimens from the Museum’s Earth Science Collections, UC Santa Barbara’s Woodhouse Collection, and extensive offerings from the world-renowned Arkenstone Collection.