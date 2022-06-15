Santa Barbara fish will be featured in a special fundraising event to help the World Central Kitchen in Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara chef Katie Teall was off to Poland to help refugees from Ukraine in the first few days of the Russian attack in May.

Her week there was not her only effort to help feed refugees.

This weekend a special dinner with fish caught off the Santa Barbara coast will be prepared.

The event takes place Sunday night at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and includes drinks, dinner and a live auction.

The fish will be sourced from the local commercial fishermen, many who sell on Saturday mornings on the small city pier in the harbor.

(More details will be added here later today.)