Thousands of visitors visiting butterfly exhibit at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The giant butterflies are hard to miss at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.



“We wanted to see the blue Morpho butterflies we like it very much … actually we were watching a documentary that mostly focused on them last night … they are amazing," said visitor Audrey Garcia-Martinez.

Since its opening, the exhibit has drawn nearly a thousand visitors every day.

Directors with the museum say visitors travel from all over the region just to see the butterfly exhibit.

“It is too much fun … Too much fun … everybody comes in smiling and they go out really beaming after spending time in this beautiful peaceful environment with amazing butterflies," said volunteer Penny Porter.

The exhibit features a thousand butterflies, from local favorites to exotic tropical species.

"They’re not just wimps live everyone things. They’re tough they have markings ... they’re quit a beautiful creature," said visitor Krishna Garcia-Martinez.

The butterfy exhibit runs until Labor Day Weekend at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.