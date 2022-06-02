Pop-ups with baked goods, jewelry and water bottles in Santa Barbara raise money directly for Ukraine families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The effort to help victims from the Ukraine war continues with new ideas and fundraisers from the Santa Barbara area.

Julia Ruvanoba was standing at a table of baked goods and jewelry items for sale recently and while the items were not for sale they were asking for a donation to help the people of Ukraine, where she has friends and relatives.

"We are a group of women who met together because of this tragedy," she said while standing with her group. "We all have families in Ukraine. It is so sad what is going on now in Ukraine."

This group has direct links to struggling families and their funds are going to help with urgent needs.

"We are gathering money and we are sending directly to Ukraine. We have some volunteers buying food medicine, whatever they need and then distribute to the people."

She says the support has been strong.

"We really appreciate for Americans and everyone supporting us," said Ruvanoba.

Nearby Hanna Hedrick from Laguna Blanca school and her sister Charlie from Santa Barbara High School were selling custom water bottles with a logo they created.

"It's SOL and it stands for show our love to Ukraine. We basically just designed a logo and reached out to a company and they put it on the water bottles for us," said Hanna.

It was an idea that grew into a pop up table around town.

One of their first stops was at the base of Stearns wharf. They also sold at a table where people entered I Madonnari at the Old Mission.

Charlie Hedrick said, "we thought this would be a great starting point and these would be great gifts. especially since Father's Day would be coming up or just for birthdays. They are easy to carry around, lightweight. People could use them and give the money to help out Ukraine."

The girls have a web page - Showourlove.info, with information about making a purchase on line for those that do not see the pop up table when it is out. They say with each water bottle purchased the proceeds will be donated to partnerships that are on the front line providing immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.

They are particularly interested in helping children.

(move videos, photos and information will be posted here later today)