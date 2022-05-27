CBS showcase on Santa Barbara may bring a new wave of visitors to the area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The visit by the widely watched, award-winning "Sunday Morning" show on CBS News to the Santa Barbara area is expected to bring new tourists to the area.

The show aired Sunday, May 22.

The entire show was not in Santa Barbara but the theme was "Design," and several locations were featured.

That included unique mansions like the Old Mission and the Belesguardo Clark Estate, as well as beaches, fishing areas, and Kenny Loggins, the rock legend who lives in Montecito.

"It is so thrilling to see Santa Barbara showcased on that. It is a really incredible show and to see Jane Pauley fall in love with Santa Barbara as well," Visit Santa Barbara CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes said. "It really showcased our community the diversity of our community and the beauty of out community."

The Sunday Morning show has a viewership of about 5-million.

