Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network uses new wildlife hospital to treat 30 brown pelicans rescued this weekend



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of brown pelicans across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were rescued over the weekend.

Wildlife experts say the rescue is an unusually high number of brown pelicans to be rescued.

The large seabirds with a wingspan between 6 to 7 feet are common residents of the southern coasts of the United States.

Most of these birds arrived severely emaciated, weak, and unable to fly.

Right now wildlife experts say the exact cause of their condition is unknown.

But they're glad to be able to use this new wildlife hospital to treat the brown pelicans.

Most of them are beached, unable to fly or move, or are found in an unusual location.

All new patients receive a full intake exam upon arriving at the wildlife care network.