Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
today at 9:53 am
Published 10:11 am

Local bakeries prepare for Mother’s Day Weekend in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local bakeries and other businesses are getting ready for this Mother's Day Weekend.

They're expecting higher sales compared to last year when COVID was more prevalent.

Managers at Renaud's Patisserie & Bistro is excited to bring special delicacies including raspberry cakes for Mother's day.

These delicacies will go on sale starting Thursday.

Find out how sales are going so far at 4, 5, and 6 on NewsChannel 3 & 12.

Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content